Tropical depression #LanniePH is now moving towards the boundary of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and no longer affects the country’s land mass.

Aldczar Aurelio, weather specialist, said Wednesday morning forecast that as of 4 a.m., Lannie was located at 670 kilometers (km) west of Calapan, Oriental Mindoro. It has maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 55 kph. It is moving west northwest at 20 kph.

“Itong bagyong ito ay wala nang direktang epekto sa ating bansa kaya wala na nakataas na tropical cyclone wind signal. Pero ang extension area o tinatawag natin na trough ay umaabot pa rin sa kanlurang bahagi ng Luzon,” he said.

“Inaasahan na tuluyan na lalayo ng bansa si bagyong Lannie. Bukas ng madaling-araw, inaasahan ang sentro ng bagyong Lannie ay nasa layong 1, 010 kilometers kanluran ng northern Luzon,” he added.

The region of MIMAROPA will still experience scattered rains due to the trough of Lannie.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) is also monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) outside PAR at 1,525 km east of Visayas.

The LPA is possible to develop into a storm and may enter PAR on Wednesday night.

The possible new storm will be named Maring, 13th storm inside PAR this year.

PAGASA released a gale warning due to the intense wind from northeast and trough of Lannie causing moderate to rough sea conditions.

Areas affected are western coast of Palawan, Isabela, Cagayan, Babuyan Group of Islands, Batanes, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur with wave height at 4 meters.

“Paalala sa mga kababayan sa mga nabanggit na lugar na huwag muna pumalaot dahil sa inaasahan natin ngayong araw ang matataas na alon,” he said.