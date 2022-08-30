- Advertisement by Google -

Tropical Depression (TD) Gardo within the country’s area of responsibility and Super Typhoon (Super TY) Hinnamnor, which is predicted to enter tonight or tomorrow, have yet to have a direct impact on the landmass but are expected to interact.

According to weather specialist Grace Castañeda, as of 4 a.m. this morning, Gardo was still hovering over the ocean 1,130 kilometers east of Extreme Northern Luzon. It has maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 70 kph, moving north northwestward at 10 kph.

Hinnamnor, on the other hand, was estimated to be 1,130 kilometers east northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon, moving west southwestward at 30 kilometers per hour. It has maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 240 kilometers per hour.

“Sa latest forecast analysis ni Gardo, makikita natin na mananatiling malayo ito sa anumang bahagi ng ating landmass. Generally, ito ay kikilos northward o north northwestward– meron din itong posibilidad na magkaroon ng interaction with super typhoon Hinnamnor,” she said.

It is possible to degenerate into a low-pressure on Wednesday afternoon or evening as Hinnamnor begins to assimilate its circulation.

“Posible na magiging trough na lang ito ni bagyong Hinnmanor sa susunod na araw,” she added.

PAGASA said that Hinnamnor is less likely to make a landfall in any country’s landmass. The super typhoon is forecast to track generally west southwestward over sea southeast of the Ryukyu Islands while decelerating from Wednesday morning to Friday.

Hinnamnor may enter PAR by Wednesday evening or Thursday early morning and will be named as “Henry.”

“Magiging mabagal ang pagkilos ni bagyong Hinnamnor at posible na maging almost stationary ito by late Thursday or through Friday,” she said.

The extent of the tropical cyclone winds of Hinnamnor may continue to expand in the coming days as it moves towards the northern Philippine sea. PAGASA eyes the possibility of raising a tropical cyclone wind signal over extreme Northern Luzon during the occurrence of tropical cyclone within PAR region.

Light to moderate rains with at times heavy rains due to Hinnamnor may affect the extreme Northern Luzon starting late Thursday or Friday. Hinnamnor may also enhance the southwest monsoon and bring rains over western section of Luzon beginning on Friday.

The tropical cyclone may bring rough seas over the northern and eastern seaboard of Luzon by late Thursday or early Friday.

“Hindi man natin nakikita na magla-landfall itong si bagyong Hinnamnor sa ano man bahagi ng ating bansa, nakikita naman natin over the area ng extreme Northern Luzon ng light to moderate at minsan ay malalakas pag-ulan– Samantala, sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon, magdudulot ang southwest monsoon ng pag-ulan na enhanced by Hinnamnor sa mga susunod na araw,” she added.

