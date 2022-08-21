- Advertisement by Google -

The tropical depression “Florita” is steadily approaching Northern Luzon and could intensify into a tropical storm at any time.

According to weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio’s projections Monday morning, Florita was forecast to be 310 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora, as of 4 a.m.

It has sustained maximum winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 70 kilometers per hour (kph). It’s moving at 20 kph west-southwest.

“Napanatili nito na nasa tropical depression category. Inaasahan natin na kikilos papalapit sa kalupaan sa direksyong west southwest. Sa kasalukuyan, hinahatak ng bagyong Florita ang habagat o southwest monsoon,” he said.

Florita has exacerbated the southwest monsoon, which is affecting Southern Luzon and Visayas. It may strengthen to the category of tropical storm before leaving the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The tropical cyclone is expected to stay on track until Tuesday afternoon, when it will make landfall on the east coast of Cagayan or Northern Isabela.

It could cross the Babuyan channel and make another landfall over the Babuyan Islands by Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning.

Florita is forecast to leave PAR on August 24, Wednesday morning or afternoon.

The northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon will observe moderate to rough seas at 1.2 to 4 meters.

“Kaya paalala sa ating mga kababayan na huwag muna pumalaot lalo ‘yong mga gumagamit ng maliliit na sasakyang pandagat,” he said.

