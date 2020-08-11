TD ‘Ferdie’ leaves PAR

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) local weather chief Sonny Pajarilla said Tuesday that the enhancement of southwest monsoon or habagat reaches the northern part of Palawan.

Tropical depression Ferdie has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) but still continues to enhance the southwest monsoon, causing rain showers over the western side of Luzon, the local weather bureau said.

“Kahit medyo labas na ito sa atin, ito ‘yong rason kung bakit may pangungulap na nagdudulot ng pag-ulan sa kanlurang bahagi ng Luzon dahil sa kanyang enhancement sa hanging Habagat,” he said.

“Bahagi ng kaulapan ng enhanced Habagat ay umaabot dito sa northern part ng Palawan maging Calamianes na siyang nagdudulot pa rin ng pag-ulan-ulan,” Pajarilla added.

Pajarilla added that the only partly cloudy skies that will be observed is on mainland Palawan, but massive rain showers are less likely to happen.

Localized rains will be experienced during the afternoon until night time due to the development of localized thunderstorms.

The weather system outside PAR will no longer intensify the southwest monsoon on Wednesday, PAGASA said.

“Kung kaya’t magkakaroon ng pagbabago ng ihip kaya medyo magiging southeasterly tayo and may component ng easterly wind. Magkakaroon ng convergence o ITCZ (intertropical convergence zone) kaya mostly cloudy tayo beginning tomorrow, Wednesday to Friday,” he said.

Fishermen and sea transportations could sail over the seaboards of the province due to the absence of gale warning advisory, he added.

