TD Fabian forms within PAR

A local pressure area within the country has developed into tropical depression Fabian and is slowly moving northward, but is not expected to affect the local weather.

Raymond Ordinario, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist, said that Fabian was recently located at 1,345 kilometers east of northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

“Mabagal na kikilos itong si Fabian kaya bukas ng hapon, ito ay tinatayang nasa layong 1,300 kilometer ng silangan ng dulong hilagang Luzon. Ito ay malayo pa rin sa ating bansa at hindi nakikitaan sa next 24 hours ng potential na paglapit dito sa Pilipinas,” he said.

Fabian is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday at 865 kilometers northeast of extreme northern Luzon.

Based on its forecast track, Fabian is less likely to make landfall and bring a direct effect to the country’s landmass.

However, PAGASA is monitoring the possibility of its enhancement due to the presence of the southeast monsoon or habagat that is currently affecting southern Luzon, Visayas, and the Mindanao area.

“Kaya nakikita natin na within the next 24 hours ay magkakaroon pa rin ng maulap na papawirin na may kalat-kalat nap ag-ulan, pagkidlat at pagkulog diyan sa buong Mindanao, Western Visayas, Mimaropa kasama na ang Zambales at Bataan,” he said.

Fabian is forecast to gradually intensify over the next 48 hours and may reach the tropical storm category on Sunday.

“Nakikita natin na posibleng severe tropical storm, base sa ating forecast track ang abutin ng bagyong si Fabian dahil nga ito ay nasa karagatan pa rin,” he added.

