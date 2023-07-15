Tropical Depression “Dodong” has exited the Philippine area of responsibility earlier at around 4:00 p.m., located approximately 305 kilometers west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur.

However, gale warnings are still in effect across all parts of Palawan, according to PAGASA weather forecaster Veronica Torres

The gale warning covers the entire province, including Calamian, Cagayancillo, Cuyo, and Kalayaan Islands in the West Philippine Sea.

Torres reported that TD Dodong, as it exits, carries maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with gusts reaching up to 80 kph.

“Kikilos ito ng mabagal sa direksyong southwest,” Torres stated.

The southwest monsoon, also known as “habagat,” continues to affect Central, Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“Sa kasalukuyan, wala na siyang direktang epekto sa ating bansa, pero na-e-enhance naman niya ang hanging habagat,” she added.

Torres said that no tropical cyclone wind signals are currently raised in any part of the country, but due to the southwest monsoon, strong winds persist in many areas, including Palawan.