Tropical Depression (TD) “Caloy,” which was last seen 395 kilometers east of Iba, Zambales, at 3 a.m. Wednesday, has begun to leave the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) via the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Weather specialist Grace Castañeda of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said it is moving slowly towards the WPS with maximum winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of 55 kph.

“Bagama’t malayo na nga ito sa ating kalupaan ay patuloy pa rin nitong ini-enhance, or pinapalakas ang southwest monsoon o habagat na magdudulot ng monsoon rains, lalung lalo na sa kanlurang bahagi ng Luzon at Visayas,” she said.

In PAGASA’s forecast track, Castañeda said that in the next 12 hours, TD Caloy will continue to move northwestward away from PAR. By tomorrow morning, it will be outside the country’s area of responsibility and will be in the southern part of China.

Castañeda added that because it is away from any landmass, no tropical cyclone wind signal was raised in any part of the country.

The southwest monsoon, enhanced by this tropical depression, will bring gusty conditions ranging from strong breeze to gale strength over Extreme Northern Luzon, as well as the western sections of Luzon and Visayas. These conditions are more common in coastal and mountainous/upland areas of these regions.

The tropical depression and the intensified southwest monsoon will bring moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 3.1 m) to the coasts of Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, and Southern Luzon, respectively.

These conditions may be hazardous for individuals operating tiny vessels. When sailing out to sea, mariners are encouraged to take precautions and, if possible, avoid navigation in these conditions.

On its predicted route, Caloy is expected to meander aimlessly today, then move mainly north-northwestward or northwestward tomorrow, westward on Friday, and then turn northwestward for the duration of the forecast period in the direction of southern China. Within 24 hours, Caloy will leave PAR. Due to the current nature of its circulation, the predicted trajectory and intensity of this tropical depression may yet vary in subsequent bulletins.

Meanwhile, at 5 a.m. today, Occidental Mindoro and the rest of Palawan have been placed under a rainfall advisory due to TD Caloy and the southwest monsoon.

Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains affecting over #OccidentalMindoro; The rest of #Palawan which may continue for 2-3 hours.

The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to monitor the weather condition and watch for the next advisory to be issued.