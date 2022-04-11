Tropical Depression (TD) “Agaton” has remained practically motionless over the coastal seas of Tacloban City, Leyte, with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

Severe Tropical Storm (STS) Malakas, on the other hand, was last spotted at 1,235 kilometers east of Southern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 110 kph, gustiness of 135 kph, and moving north-northwestward at 15 kph.

Weather forecaster Grace Castañeda said that while it remains stationary, it will likely move eastward to the Philippine Sea this afternoon, when it is expected to exit the country’s borders.

“Bukas ng Miyerkules ng umaga, makikita natin yong posibilidad na ito ay maging isang low pressure area (LPA),” she said.

Signal No. 1 with strong winds prevailing or expected within the next 36 hours remains over Luzon in the southern portion of Masbate (Dimasalang, Cawayan, Palanas, Placer, Cataingan, Esperanza, Pio V. Corpuz), Visayas in Eastern Samar, Samar, Northern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and the northeastern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, City of Bogo, Tabogon, Borbon, Sogod) including Camotes Island, and Mindanao in Dinagat Islands.

Malakas, according to PAGASA, is unlikely to have a direct impact on the country’s weather. Swells generated by this tropical storm, on the other hand, are expected to cause moderate to strong seas along Luzon’s northern and eastern seaboards, as well as the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.

Small seacraft operators may be at risk under these conditions. Mariners are advised to use caution when venturing out to sea and to avoid navigating in these conditions if at all feasible.

In the next 12 hours, it is expected to continue heading north northwestward. The likelihood of Malakas entering the PAR has decreased due to a slight eastward shift in the current track forecast compared to previous bulletins due to the severe tropical storm’s recent north northwestward movement.

PAGASA added that in the event that a powerful tropical storm makes landfall in the PAR, its stay will be brief. As it speeds, a shift to the northeast is likely by tomorrow evening or Wednesday morning.

This tropical cyclone is forecast to intensify throughout the forecast period, reaching typhoon category by tomorrow

evening. A peak intensity of 150 km/h may be reached by Wednesday evening