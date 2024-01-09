The restoration of Fort Sta. Isabel in Taytay is moving forward at full speed as the New Year begins, according to the town’s municipal tourism office.

The Municipal Tourism Office (MTO) of Taytay expressed their excitement about the ongoing restoration of the Fort Master’s Quarter, which was later transformed into the chapel of Fuerza Sta. Isabel de la Paragua.

“We are now realizing the fruits of more than six years of our dedicated research, site assessments, consultation with heritage architects, and preparation of the 150-page Conservation Management Plan of Fuerza Sta. Isabel de la Paragua,” it said.

The tourism office stated that this effort culminated in the issuance of a Certificate of No Objection from the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) on March 16, 2022.

This certificate signaled the beginning of the fort’s restoration efforts, conducted in accordance with NHCP guidelines.

“Today we are getting closer to another milestone in our town’s history,” it said.

In April 2023, Taytay town started the restoration of the chapel within the Fuerza Sta. Isabel de la Paragua, a historical coastal fortress overlooking its bay.