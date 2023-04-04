Taytay is set to start this quarter the restoration of the chapel within the Fuerza Sta. Isabel de la Paragua, a historical coastal fortress overlooking its bay.

Its tourism office announced on Monday that, as Palawan commemorates 400 Years of Christianity (YOC) and Taytay celebrates its founding anniversary, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) has granted the town the go-ahead to commence restoration.

“With the help of our Municipal Engineering Office (MEO), the chapel restoration will break ground this quarter. Through God’s guidance and barring any untoward delay, we hope to dedicate the restored chapel before the end of this year,” the town’s tourism office stated in a post.

It said that the NHCP rigorously reviews the Conservation Management Plan (CMP) required for executing cultural heritage property restoration projects.

Perspective photo from Taytay Municipal Tourism Office.

Once a CMP has been evaluated and approved by the NHCP, a “Certificate of No Objection” will be provided, signifying that the restoration is permitted.

“Restoration projects of cultural heritage properties undergo a strict evaluation process under the NHCP upon submission of a Conservation Management Plan. If the CMP passes that review, a Certificate of No Objection is then issued and the restoration project may then proceed,” the Taytay tourism office added.

Also known as Taytay Fort and Fort Santa Isabel, it was constructed with wood in 1667 under the Augustinian Recollect Fathers and named after Queen Isabel II of Spain.

This renowned treasure was finished in 1738. During the early years of Spanish colonization in Palawan, the Moro pirates were a persistent threat, but this fortification was instrumental in thwarting their attacks and driving them away.

About Post Author