Taytay school receives mini FM radio system from PSFI

Pilipinas Shell Foundation, Inc. (PSFI) on Thursday turned over a mini FM station to Abongan Elementary School in the municipality of Taytay to support the Radio-based Instruction (RBI) as a mode of distance learning for teachers and students.

The RBI system includes a complete set of equipment for a mini FM radio station for the use of teachers and 150 units of winding radio that be will given for students to use.

It operates with 15 watts power that could reach up to three-kilometer radius from the school where the station will be located. It will air over 106.7 Radyo Eskwela frequency.

Ynna Lauron-Doblado, PSFI program manager in Palawan, said the coalition of organizations tagged as “Tulay sa Bagong Normal: Tulong para sa Bayani” aims to help the teachers in the new normal and in implementing a distance learning delivery for education.

“With radio-based instruction, teachers will serve as radio announcers and will deliver lectures via the mini FM station. The students will have to look for the Radio Eskwela frequency so they can listen to the lecture for their subject. We complement the mini FM station with a rechargeable radio so we ensure that lectures are heard by the students.” Doblado stated.

The winding radios have internal rechargeable batteries which can be charged by simply rotating their power generators or crank handles. The students will not need electricity or any batteries to make it work. They will only have to wind the crank handle for one minute for the radio to run for 30 minutes.

Doblado also said the 150 radios will be shared among students. “If we have 5 students in a household, they can take turns in using the winding radios. The school will take the lead to make sure that lectures for all school levels will go on air,” she said.

Abongan is the first out of 10 sites in the town of Taytay and El Nido to receive the project.

Doblado further stated that they aim to finish the installation of radio stations in all sites by February 2021.

“Ito ay isa lang sa limang sites natin dito sa Taytay at may another five pa sa El Nido. DepEd took the lead in identifying schools in Taytay and El Nido where the RBI will be most useful. Our partners from the Palawan Chamber of Commerce, JCI Puerto Princesa Kiao and Palawan Tourism Council will explore others means on how else to help our teachers and our education in Palawan. By providing quality education amongst our youth, we can guide them to the right, proper and straight direction” Doblado said.

The program is also being undertaken by PSFI in partnership with JCI Puerto Princesa Kiao, Palawan Chamber of Commerce Incorporated (PCCI) and the Palawan Tourism Council.

