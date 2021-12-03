Residents of Barangay Poblacion in Taytay town have been without water supply for five days now owing to a pipeline problem that began on November 28.

The water interruption was caused by a ruptured pipeline caused by severe rains, according to the Taytay Water System Management Operating Office (TWSMOO) in a social media post.

“Dahil sa malakas na pag-ulan sa bundok na nagdudulot ng pagbaha sa ating water source ay biglang lumakas ang pressure ng tubig na naging dahilan ng pagbigay ng tubo sa Sitio Lolokyon,” the advisory said.

In an interview on Friday, municipal administrator Robinson Morales stated that water system personnel are working around the clock to fix the damaged pipes so that water service may be restored as soon as possible.

He went on to say that they also sought assistance from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to supplement the barangay’s water needs.

“’Yong pinagdugtungan ang bumigay. Hindi pa na-cure ang semento [na nilagay nakaraan]. Nagkaproblema ulit kaya kanina ay ni-repair nila ulit at bukas (December 4) pa raw talaga bubuksan para ma-cure ang semento na binuhos doon. Bibigay na naman kasi ulit kung hindi enough ang pagka-dry ng semento,” Morales explained.

“We also requested sa Bureau of Fire Protection, kung pwede na makatulong sila sa pag-distribute ng tubig sa mga bahay kahit basic needs lang para naman makatulong sa ating kababayan kahit papaano,” he said.

Morales appealed for understanding from the affected residents and businesses in Brgy. Poblacion, stressing they are addressing the matter and hopes to complete the repairs as soon as possible.

“Humihingi kami ng pasensya at pang-unawa sa kanila. We are doing our best and we do not want it to happen. Sana maunawaan nila dahil sa parte namin ay this is a serious matter,” Morales said.