Taytay municipality will celebrate its quadricentennial mass on Sunday to mark the 400th anniversary of the town’s founding and the 400th anniversary of Christianity in Palawan.

Municipal tourism officer Joie Matillano shared in a text message that the mass will be part of the 20th Pasinggatan Festival in Taytay. It will be held in Fuerza Sta. Isabel Grounds at 5:30 p.m., April 30.

The activities of the mass will include a procession to the church. The grand parade and fireworks display will be held on Monday, May 1.

The town explained that its Pasinggatan Festival was derived from the Cuyonon word “singgat,” which means “luster.” It is said to represent the “radiance and brilliance” of Estrella Del Norte, or the Star of the North of Palawan.

Taytay is also celebrating the 400th Year Civil Government Founding Anniversary and has allotted a webpage dedicated to the milestone.

“Taytay, the first capital of Palawan and a town that was founded 400 years ago, has survived and emerged from the challenges of time, beginning from the moment of Spanish colonization, American rule, and the Japanese occupation,” Taytay LGU said.

Some activities have already started on March 17 and are scheduled to end on May 4.

