Taytay locks down Brgy. Liminangcong

The local government of Taytay has placed Barangay Liminangcong under lockdown following a surge of 46 antigen reactive and two confirmed CVD19 cases.

Mayor Christian Rodriguez on Friday issued an executive order restricting travel in and out of the coastal barangay.

Of Taytay’s two active COVID-19 cases and 53 probable cases, 46 are from Liminangcong.

Under the EO, travel to and from the barangay will be limited to essentials, movement of essential goods and services from mainland will be limited to delivery points, while sea transport will also be limited to port of entry for loading and unloading purposes.

Persons below 15 years old, over 65 years old and those with comorbidity were asked to stay at home except for activities and movements permitted under MGCQ. Wearing of face mask and observance of physical distancing remain mandatory.

Violators of health protocols will be meted with corresponding penalties according to the Municipal Ordinance No. 402 series of 2021. First offenders will be fined with P1,000 or equivalent of eight hours community service; for second offense, P1,500 fine or 16 hours of community service and third offense is a fine of P2,500.

For fourth and succeeding offenses or in cases of severe violations, the fine is P20,000 or one month of imprisonment at the discretion of the proper court.

Religious gatherings and social events such as meetings, reunions, sport events, entertainment activities, school activities weddings, baptism, birthday parties, fiesta, and religious service were temporary suspended.

WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods. See author's posts