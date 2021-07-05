Taytay lifts antigen test requirement for inbound travelers

The Municipal Inter-Agency Task Force (MIATF) of Taytay has removed the antigen test requirement for inbound travelers beginning Sunday, July 4.

The lifting of the requirement is in compliance with Provincial IATF Resolution No. 007, series of 2021, stating that the “No Antigen No Entry” policy will only be implemented in municipalities under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) status.

The decision was reached in a meeting of the task force on June 4. Other than that aforementioned, others requirements remain.

Mark Lawrence Pleyto, information officer, stated that while they are complying with the PIATF resolution, they are hoping that it will be for the good of Taytay, and that they also wish that cases in their town will not increase because of the new policy.

”Despite its inhibitions, the Municipality of Taytay’s Task Force Against COVID-19 adheres to the Provincial Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19 Resolution No. 007, Series 2001. The effects of which on existing COVID-19 prevention and control protocols would be significant. Nonetheless, the task force would look into strengthening existing interventions and come up with additional measures to prevent a surge of cases in the municipality,” Pleyto said.