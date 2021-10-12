After the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) established the Kawacalian Small Irrigation Project (SIP) in the third quarter of the year to help boost unhusked rice or palay output, 60 farmers in Taytay municipality would now irrigate their land areas.

Engr. Conrado Cardenas, Jr., NIA Palawan Irrigation Management Office (PIMO) Division Manager, said that the Kawacalian SIP is one of the 22 regular irrigation projects of NIA in 2020 and was completed this year.

Cardenas believes that the completed irrigation projects by NIA will help to increase the production by local farmers in every town of Palawan.

“Ito ay upang patuloy na matulungan ang mga magsasaka sa kanilang antas ng ikinabubuhay at mawakasan ang kagutuman sa probinsya ng Palawan,” he said.

The project will irrigate over 120 hectares of the service land area of Kawacalian Farmer’s Irrigators Association (IA) in Barangay Alacalian, Taytay.

The Kawacalian SIP has a contract amount of P30 million including the diversion dam and 2.68-kilometer canal with 27 units of the structural canal. The construction started on September 1, 2020, and was completed on May 15, 2021.