Taytay on Monday declared a state of health emergency in the wake of increasing cases of dengue with some 13 fatalities recorded since January.

Mayor Christian Rodriguez issued Executive Order No. 028 that laid down measures to combat dengue, calling for an inter-agency effort and intense barangay and community participation in its prevention and control.

Based on the latest data released by the Provincial Health Office, Taytay has already recorded a total of 1,079 cases since January this year with 13 fatalities. The number of cases from January to July alone this year is higher compared to the total in year 2022.

In his EO, Rodriguez instructed the Municipal Health Office to intensify anti-dengue drive, particularly search and destroy of mosquito breeding sites, misting and fogging operations, indoor residual spraying, larvicide application, and distribution of insecticide impregnated mosquito nets.

The Department of Education was also enjoined to participate through massive and intensified information drive in the anti-dengue campaign by regularly cleaning school premises and promotion of self-protection against mosquito bites.

A Barangay Anti-Dengue Task Force and Akson Barangay Kontra Dengue were also created that will facilitate a once a week cleanup drive in every barangay and will conduct an information and education campaign in every household.

Meanwhile in Puerto Princesa City, the city government has also ramped up its anti-dengue campaign with the launch of search and destroy of breeding grounds in every barangay.

Councilor Judith Raine Bayron who chairs the Sangguniang Panlungsod Committee on Health said the campaign is the best solution to address the rising number of dengue cases.

“Kasi hangga’t hindi natin napupuksa yung pinaka-source, paulit-ulit lang yan na magiging problema. Kaya nananawagan tayo sa lahat, sa community, hindi lang sa agencies concerned at sa mga kawani natin, lahat ng taga-lungsod ng Puerto Princesa ay makiisa. i-check nila sa mga bahay at maging sa schools,” Bayron told media in an interview on Monday.

She also said the number of cases is still expected to rise with the onset of rainy season. She however said the City Health Office has not yet requested for the declaration of a state of emergency as the case is still at a manageable level.

“Kailangan lang talaga ng full cooperation and participation ng lahat,” she said.

Latest data from the Vector-borne Diseases Prevention and Control Peogram of the City Health Office show that the city has recorded a total of 1,128 cases with 12 fatalities since January this year. Top five barangays are Sta. Monica with 138, San Pedro with 127, San Jose with 123, Sicsican with 95, and Tiniguiban with 65.