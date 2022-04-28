After two years of strict community quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the town of Taytay is once again celebrating its Pasinggatan Festival.

The festival started on March 12 and will culminate with the town’s fiesta celebration on May 4.

Municipal administrator Robinson Morales said Thursday that different activities are lined up for the 19th Pasinggatan Festival showcasing the culture, tradition, and other entertainment performances of Taytayanos.

He said the local government has pushed for the celebration in simple ways that bring together the Taytayanos and other visitors.

Activities in the more than month-long celebration include Bituin ng Taytay, Pasinggatan Cook Fest, motorshow, Kantahan sa Pasinggatan, men in uniform night, coastal clean up, Paguetekan sa Amianan, bangkarera, movie night at the fort and Baraeylean sa Plaza.

A number of food stalls within Taytay Bay are also open for tourists to taste local delicacies.

Sports competitions such as Sepak Takraw, boxing tournaments, basketball, and volleyball tournaments are also included.

“After noong mag-announce ng lockdown noon taong 2020 ay hindi na talaga tayo nakapagcelebrate [kaya ngayon ay nagdecide ang LGU] na magkaroon ng hindi bongga kundi simple lang na selebrasyon,” Morales said.

He also ensured strict implementation of the COVID-19 protocols for the entire celebration.

“Kahit naman may mga celebration tayo ay nandoon lagi ang ating paalala na Covid is still there kaya nand’yan pa rin ang mga protocols [kagaya ng pagsuot ngh facemask at social distancing].” Morales explained.

Pasinggatan is a Cuyonon word that means “singgat” or “sparkling” in English, in reference to Taytay town as the “Star of the North” or “Estrella Del Norte of Palawan”, a cultural melting pot in the Philippines.