Taytay bans residents from traveling to Coron

The travel advisory was released Wednesday, August 19. Taytay residents may not travel to Coron until September 1.

The town of Taytay has issued a temporary travel ban to Coron, a municipality reported having a possible local transmission of COVID-19. (last Monday, Aug 17)

A public advisory by the town’s local government stated that until September 1, all private and public vehicles from Taytay may not travel to Coron. All coordinated arriving individuals from Coron to Taytay shall be subjected to assessments by the Municipal Health Office (MHO), and a 14-day quarantine, the advisory added.

In a phone interview Thursday (August 20), Mayor Romy Salvame said this advisory adheres to the Department of Health’s (DOH) recommended guidelines and safety measures for Taytay residents, so they may not be exposed to COVID-19.

He also admitted that contact tracing will be difficult if a local transmission should occur in the town.

“Nag-iingat kami against local transmission. Hindi sa LSI (locally stranded individual) sa Coron kasi kapag LSI diretso, ‘yan sila sa quarantine facility, at alam natin saan sila pumunta. Pero kung local transmission, nakakakaba ‘yon, kaya nag-isyu tayo ng advisory. Kung taga-Coron ka at pupunta ka rito, mag-quarantine tayo upang hindi tayo magkaroon ng local transmission dito. Mahirap na mag-trace, unless kung LSI dine-diretso na agad sila sa quarantine facility,” said Salvame.

“Hindi naman kami naghihigpit, nagwa-warning lang kami, unless hindi talaga sila makinig, mapupuwersa talaga kami,” Salvame added.

Coron recorded its first possible case of local transmission on August 17 when an 82-year-old female patient tested positive despite having no travel history outside the town. The patient died the next day (August 18) in the Culion Sanitarium General Hospital (CSGH). The province now has two recorded cases of deaths caused by COVID-19.

