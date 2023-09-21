It’s a Swiftie spectacle like no other as the enchanting world of Taylor Swift comes alive at SM City Puerto Princesa as Drag performer Taylor Sheesh, known for her uncanny Taylor Swift impersonations, is set to steal the show this Saturday, September 23, in a free-admission event that promises a night of glittering excitement and unbridled Taylor Swift magic.

Pinoy drag performer Taylor Sheesh, the sensation who has taken both local and global stages by storm, reached new heights when she got featured on the renowned US morning show Good Morning America, in an episode that aired on September 2.

The show aired the viral TikTok videos of Sheesh, whose real name is John Mac Lane Coronel, where she flawlessly channels Taylor Swift while entertaining shoppers in Philippine malls through her version of Swift’s “Eras” tour, inspired by the passionate pleas of Pinoy Swifties to include the Philippines on Taylor Swift’s global tour stops.

In her interview with Good Morning America, Sheesh shared her deep-rooted admiration for Taylor Swift, saying, “I’ve been a Taylor Swift fan since 2009, and somehow it [worked] and went viral.”

When asked about her favorite Swift songs to perform, Sheesh revealed that hits like “You Belong With Me,” “Love Story,” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” and “Cruel Summer” have a special place in her heart, especially when the crowd’s enthusiasm sends “the ground shaking.”

But Sheesh’s performances aren’t all glamor; she confessed that the most challenging aspect is the lightning-fast costume changes.

“After the first performance, I have like 30-45 seconds to do a quick change,” she explained.

The phenomenon of Taylor Sheesh extends far beyond the Philippines. Her TikTok account boasts almost 60,000 followers, but it’s the fan recordings that truly highlight her impact, with many surpassing a million views.

Taylor Sheesh has also caught the attention of international publications like Rolling Stone and the Washington Post, cementing her status as a global sensation.

This exciting event is brought to you by PopUp Events Palawan, an agency dedicated to creating extraordinary experiences. With their core values of continuous improvement, creativity, ethics, strategic thinking, sustainability, and professionalism, PopUp Events Palawan ensures that each occasion reflects your unique vision and values.

“PopUp Events Palawan’s aim/mission is to be able to bring in elevated entertainment and fresh event concepts to be enjoyed by our kababayans. We want Palaweños to experience Manila type of entertainment and events. Na hindi rin tayo papahuli dito sa atin,” they said

Aside from the sweet treat for the Swiftie fandom at the SM City Puerto Princesa, the revelry continues with “Taylor Sheesh: The After Party” at Club200 giving an unforgettable evening of glamor and entertainment with drag performance extravaganza.

Tickets are preselling at https://forms.gle/Upr3V8UU8ckUvMXq5. Party-goers that availed the ticket can enjoy VIP AREA ACCESS at SM City Puerto Princesa Event and a complimentary beverage at Club200 and as you soak in the festivities and get a chance to party with the sensational Taylor Sheesh in person.

This event is made possible by PopUp Events in partnership with SM City Puerto Princesa, Club 200, Infinite Digital Media & Techmart Solutions, Alvea Puerto Princesa, ALC Printing House,Grand Island Getaway Travel and Tours, ALACCAD Travel and Tours, Taters Entertainment Snacks, Garcia Accounting, Pakpak Lauin Day Tour Destination and Palawan News as the official media partner.

Taylor Sheesh’s appearance in Puerto Princesa promises an unforgettable evening for all Swifties, so mark your calendars and prepare to be enchanted by this magical performance on September 23!