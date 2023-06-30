In order to promote and expand the knowledge and importance of real property tax or “amilyar” in municipalities and barangays in the province, the Provincial Treasurer’s Office (PTO) conducted the “Tax Information and Education Campaign on Real Property Tax” in various barangays of San Vicente on June 26-27, 2023.

The event took place at the Palawan State University Multipurpose Hall, coinciding with the celebration of the Malagnang Festival 2023 in the town.

Under the theme “Working Together in Challenging Times: My Taxes, for the Palaweños,” provincial treasurer Elino Mondragon and the Local Revenue Division of the PTO led the tax campaign in collaboration with the Office of the Municipal Treasurer, headed by acting municipal treasurer Ramon Molo.

Mayor Amy Alvarez, together with local revenue collection officer Marivic Llanzana of the Municipal Treasurer’s Office, welcomed the PTO group and the participating officials, including barangay captains, treasurers, and councils, as well as DepEd officials, school principals, and teachers.

The program discussed various topics such as Real Property Taxation and the Report of Delinquency per barangay, aiming to increase tax collection and reduce the number of delinquent taxpayers. An open forum was also held, allowing participants to freely ask questions and provide suggestions.

According to the PTO, it is the mandate of a local government to collect Real Property Tax or taxes on immovable properties, while it is the obligation of citizens to pay taxes within the prescribed period. Through the taxes collected, the government is able to implement various projects and services for the welfare of the people.