To promote disability sensitivity and community-based rehabilitation, Taw Kabui organized an orientation on Thursday, January 25, in Rizal, Palawan.

The event catered to department heads, representatives, district supervisors, and Persons with Disabilities Organization Chapter Presidents from eleven barangays in the town.

According to the Municipal Information Office, the primary goal of the orientation was to raise awareness among participants and shift perspectives, especially since they play a crucial role in implementing programs and ordinances that cater to the needs of individuals with disabilities.

The aim is to ensure that services are provided according to their requirements, fostering a sense of acceptance in society and preventing discrimination.

Leading the initiative is Taw-Kabui President, Ptr. Solomon Rosario, supported by the Norfil Foundation, Inc., and the Liliane Foundation, which serves as the funder of Taw Kabui for a Child, Inc.

The local government of Rizal, under the leadership of Mayor Norman S. Ong, Vice Mayor Maria Gracia Goh Macasaet-Zapanta, and the 16th Sangguniang Bayan, collaborated with Taw-Kabui.

MSWDO-Rizal, headed by Joven Guerrero, and PDAO, led by Jaime Casidsid, actively participated in the endeavor.

The local government of Rizal expresses gratitude to Taw-Kabui and all those involved for their unwavering commitment to imparting knowledge that can be utilized in implementing programs to enhance the quality of life for people with disabilities.