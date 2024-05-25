“Hindi ko na kaya, sabay-sabay lahat”, said one college student as she contemplated the numerous requirements she had to complete before the end of the semester. This is the usual lament of many students as they approach their finals. But how can they overcome this feeling of being overwhelmed and complete their academic requirements without compromising their health and well-being?

Burnout is a common phenomenon that plagues students, especially as they near the end of the semester or academic year. The endless cycle of studying, completing projects, and preparing for exams can significantly affect one’s mental and physical health. As evidenced by research, high school and college students are particularly vulnerable to experiencing burnout (Bender, 2022). The intense academic demands, extracurricular activities, and personal obligations can leave students feeling depleted and unable to function at their best.

While the pressure to maintain good grades, meet deadlines, and excel in multiple areas simultaneously can be overwhelming, the recent transition from face-to-face to hybrid learning due to heat added to the challenges students face. These new learning modalities have exacerbated the pressures and stress that students already feel. As one student commented, “It’s like the workload has doubled, but the time we have to complete it hasn’t.”

Teachers are also facing heightened demands and challenges with remote and hybrid instruction, which can lead to exhaustion that may impact their students. It’s important to acknowledge that teachers are human, too, and can experience burnout during this time. Therefore, they could benefit from being compassionate towards themselves when feeling burnt out. While the mantra “this too shall pass” may offer little comfort amid acute stress, it serves as a reminder that the current situation is not permanent. During this demanding time, it appears that “the only way around it is through it.”.

Students and teachers can lessen the effects of burnout and effectively manage the final stretch of the semester by developing effective coping strategies. As the literature suggests, maintaining a healthy work-life balance, practicing self-care, and seeking help when needed are essential in combating burnout (How to prevent burnout at university, 2022).

Keeping a positive mind amidst the toxicity and chaos is also important. As paradoxical as it may seem, there can be order in chaos, even amid the tidal wave of final school requirements. Just as the eye of a hurricane provides calm within the chaos, a good coping strategy can offer peace and direction during academic challenges. So, pens down, papers in, the sigh of relief is almost audible from a distance.

“Tatapusin ko o tatapusin ako?” The answer is clear. We’re still standing, albeit slightly sleep-deprived and caffeine-saturated. So pat yourselves on the back for steering through with humor intact and spirits unscathed (somewhat). Sooner rather than later, you will be up for some well-deserved rest – probably tackling that laundry mountain you have ignored for days or weeks.

High five, fellow survivors!