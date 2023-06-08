The Task Force IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa has convened to prepare for the upcoming event scheduled to take place in the city in November.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron has instructed the leaders of each committee to ensure that Puerto Princesa Bay, particularly the City Baywalk, is clean and safe for swimmers.

“Mag-isip kayo ng mga gawain o aktibidad para ma-rehabilitate at masiguro na malinis ang tubig sa baywalk at ligtas languyan ng mga tao. Dapat pang long-term na ang gagawing paglilinis dyan,” he said..

The City Environment and Natural Resources Office (ENRO), in collaboration with the Oplan Linis Program, City Engineering, and the Philippine Coast Guard, will lead the cleaning of the City Baywalk coastline. Other agencies and barangays within the area will also be involved in this regular undertaking to maintain cleanliness at the Baywalk.

Aside from coastal clean-up activities, there will also be “mud balls throwing” and other technological interventions led by the City ENRO. Regular water testing will be conducted to establish a baseline for water cleanliness.

Various city government offices have also provided suggestions, such as relocating boats and other maritime vehicles docked along the shoreline. The relocation of illegal settlers residing nearby is also being considered.

The Puerto Princesa Water Reclamation & Learning Center will also contribute to the clean-up efforts at the City Baywalk.

“Una sa lahat ang isipin natin ang kapakanan ng mga manlalaro na lalangoy sa City Baywalk, ang mga residente at turista na pumupunta dyan araw-araw na walang masamang amoy at makitang basura sa dagat. Maging pang matagalan na ang ating gawing solusyon at i-involve ang mga barangay at mamamayan,” Bayron added.

