President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the creation of a coordinating body that will consolidate measures aimed at cushioning the impact of an anticipated El Niño phenomenon.

“We’ll have to organize first the task force. This is the time to put every conditions together,” Marcos said.

He said the task force would be led by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) under the Office of the President.

It is imperative, he explained, to prioritize efforts based on short-term and long-term interventions of the government.

Based on the National Action Plan for El Niño, the national government identified five sectors where plans and activities were being laid out to mitigate the effects of El Niño, namely in water, food, power, health, and public safety.

DOST reported that 65 provinces across the country had potential for drought, while there are around 6 provinces with potential for dry spell.

Marcos stressed the need to intensify efforts and ensure timely release of assistance to affected areas.