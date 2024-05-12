Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, Commodore Jay Tarriela, has accused China of employing trolls who created a fake X profile using his name and profile picture.

He said on Sunday that the X account (formerly Twitter), created by “Chinese trolls,” is being used to post content that aligns with the narratives they are promoting. He pinned the screenshot of the fake account and asked for help in reporting it.

“The Chinese trolls are getting desperately frustrated. They created an X profile using my name and profile picture to post content that aligns with their own narrative. Please help me in reporting this profile and ignore any postings from this account,” he said on Sunday, March 12.

Tarriela’s official X account (@jaytaryela) is verified with a blue checkmark and has 13.3k followers. In contrast, the fake account (@realjaytarriela) is unverified and has only 29 followers.

The fake account also uses the same profile picture as his official account.

Meanwhile, Tarriela’s followers have promptly reported the fake account, which joined X in November 2022. According to one X user, this is an old account that simply changed its username to impersonate Tarriela.