The government has extended the reduced Most Favored Nation (MFN) tariff rates on key agricultural products for another year as a measure to cushion the impact of El Niño and inflation.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan announced that the reduced MFN tariff rates for key agricultural commodities, such as pork, corn, and rice, have been extended until December 31, 2024.

“Short-term and long-term interventions need to work together to protect the purchasing power of Filipino households and boost the productivity and income of local producers. Doing so will ensure equitable and sustainable development for the country,” Balisacan said.

On December 22, 2023, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. issued Executive Order No. 50, which paved the way for reduced Most Favored Nation (MFN) tariff rates on key agricultural products.

Balisacan explained that the tariff rates for pork would remain at 15 percent in-quota and 25 percent out-quota, while corn would be set at five percent in-quota and 15 percent out-quota, and rice at 35 percent for both in-quota and out-quota for the extended period.

He stated that this measure would help reduce risks and alleviate inflationary pressures caused by the onset of El Niño, the worsening effects of African Swine Fever (ASF), and external pressures such as geopolitical tensions and export bans imposed by some countries.

Balisacan noted that while swine flu, a production shortfall in corn, and an estimated supply deficit in rice drove price increases in these commodities this year, additional meat importation played a crucial role in reducing meat inflation to -1.2 percent in September 2023, down from 21 percent in 2021.

Furthermore, the reduction in tariff rates helped pull down corn inflation and broadened market sources for rice, mitigating the impact of elevated inflation in September of this year.

Balisacan also emphasized the importance of complementing this trade policy with crucial strategies and programs to enhance local food production and boost farmers’ productivity.

He mentioned that these crucial strategies include sustained investments in irrigation, flood control, supply chain logistics, and climate change adaptation.