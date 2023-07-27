The 2nd Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company conducted a Community Outreach Program dubbed “Tarabangan Kita” on Monday, July 24 in Barangay Tumarbong, Roxas, Palawan.

The event was organized in partnership with the Kiwanis Club of Young Professional Puerto Princesa City, headed by Jocy Bergonia, and received support from various organizations and government agencies.

Lectures on Coronavirus Awareness, Response, and Empowerment (C.A.R.E.), Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.), Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP), and Community Anti-Terrorism Awareness (CATA) were facilitated by the 2nd Palawan PMFC.

Approximately 350 residents, including children and the elderly, also received various free services such as Medical Check-Ups, Feeding Program, Free Haircuts, Free Circumcision and Medicines, Free Assistance, and Roadside Cleaning.

Free ice cream, school Supplies, and other goodies for the children, including a magic show, was provided by the Kiwanis Club of Young Professionals Puerto Princesa City

The 2nd Palawan PMFC underscored that the activity exemplified the true spirit of “Tarabangan Kita” and unified service to the community.

The residents expressed deep gratitude for the services they received and extended their appreciation to all those who contributed and supported the program.