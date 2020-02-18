‘Tara Palawan’ deck of cards featuring the province launched

Mia Almorfe, Brian Yatco, and Fritz Asuncion, local artists from Art on the Move (AOTM), were commissioned to design the deck featuring “local popular delicacies, exquisite beaches, mystical falls, endemic animals, and ethnic tribes, including the Tau’t Bato and Palaw’an”.

Tara Palawan, a deck of cards featuring the province, was launched on Monday to promote arts and tourism among local and foreign travelers.

Mia Almorfe, Brian Yatco, and Fritz Asuncion, local artists from Art on the Move (AOTM), were commissioned to design the deck featuring “local popular delicacies, exquisite beaches, mystical falls, endemic animals, and ethnic tribes, including the Tau’t Bato and Palaw’an”.

“The founder of Tara Baraha! collects [deck of] cards from all over the world, tapos naisip niya na gumawa for the Philippines,” Almorfe said.

Tara Baraha!, a Manila-based pocket-guide for travelers founded by Joey Gamos, started the Palawan project based on her travel in the province last year.

Almorfe also said that a certain percentage of royalty from sales will be used to fund free workshops for kids hosted by AOTM.

Tara Baraha! had a pre-launch at SMX Convention Center last week, and opened pre-selling to the public on Monday.

Cards were being sold for P450.00, each deck purchased will help support a group of local Palawan artists who will conduct art workshops for kids.

You can order here: bit.ly/IconikTaraPalawanOrderForm

