(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

A village watchman, or barangay tanod, who was assisting in a race, was declared dead on arrival at the hospital after colliding with a 14-year-old cyclist on Saturday morning, December 2.

The victim was identified as Eddie Asuque, 53, who was serving as a race marshal. The minor involved was participating in the Bente Bente Bicycle Race, which ran from Barangay Irawan in Puerto Princesa to Brgy. Isaub in Aborlan.

According to the Aborlan Municipal Police Station, the minor failed to notice Asuque, who was at the side of the road providing assistance for the event.

The cyclist accidentally collided with Asuque, resulting in his fall and subsequent head impact against a hard object.

The event organizers communicated with the victim’s family, and both parties are expected to reach an amicable resolution.