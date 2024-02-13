Direct flights from Taipei City, Taiwan to Puerto Princesa, Philippines will resume in March after a hiatus of several months.

City Tourism Department (CTD) Chief Demetrio Alvior said passengers originating from Taipei will be transported to Puerto Princesa by Royal Air Philippines, as per a notice issued on February 6.

“Good news ito para sa ating tourism dito sa Puerto Princesa dahil sa March, magre-resume na ulit ang flights from Taipei City,” Alvior said.

Royal Air, a Philippine-registered budget airline, has taken over the responsibility of transporting passengers to Puerto Princesa, replacing Tigerair.

Available online information said Royal Air Philippines also offers services to Macau, Hong Kong, South Korea, Cambodia, and China.

“Siya muna ang kapalit ng Tigerair na magdadala ng mga pasahero at turista dito. So, nilo-look forward natin itong resumption ng biyahe from Taiwan,” Alvior said.

The flight schedules include March 4th, 8th, 12th, 16th, 20th, 24th, and 28th, operating on RW917 (TPE-PPS) and RW918 (PPS-TPE).