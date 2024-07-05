Operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Palawan arrested a Tagbanua tribal leader of the Bantay CADT (Certificate of Ancestral Domain Title) after confiscating an illegal firearm from him yesterday morning, July 4, in Barangay Sta. Lourdes, Puerto Princesa City.

The man, identified as Reymon Aranilla, 33, was apprehended by the NBI while on his way to a meeting of Tagbanua indigenous peoples just meters away from his home.

The firearm seized from him contained six loaded bullets, with additional ammunition found concealed in his bag.

Aranilla explained that he had possessed the firearm for only a month after purchasing it for ₱10,000, claiming it was necessary to protect his family from threats after his niece, who is a minor, was raped.

He said she was allegedly raped by a Korean.

“Yong pamangkin ko ni-rape po… noong may kaso na sila, nilulusob na kami sa bahay,” he said.

“Wala rin akong magawa. Kung di ko gagawin yon, paano naman ang buhay namin?” he added.

However, Cedric Caabay from the NBI said that there have been allegations against Aranilla and his brother Rommel, accusing them of using the firearm to intimidate and harass neighbors.

“According sa mga informant namin, pati yong mga kasamahang katutubo ay tinatakot nila,” Caabay stated.

He stated that the first report they received from an informant was on June 20. They investigated further but were unable to locate their subjects.

They only found Aranilla on July 4.