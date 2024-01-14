When Roa Chiptao was still a Grade 5 student, she had dreams of becoming a doctor. The young girl hailed from the Tagbanua tribe in Busuanga and actively attended school in pursuit of this dream—until one day when she came home early, short of breath and complaining of chest pains. Years later, she would spend most of her time in and out of hospitals, witnessing firsthand the doctors she aspired to become to treat the symptoms of her rheumatic heart disease.

It was 2017 when Roa’s mother brought her to the hospital after days of over-the-counter paracetamol failed to break Roa’s fever. Roverose Cabañezas Chiptao said that her daughter’s condition was better after the initial hospital visit in Culion, but another referral to Adventist Hospital in 2021 confirmed the grim diagnosis.

Roa is now 16 years old and pursuing her dreams while confined to a hospital bed. Unlike her peers, she studied at home using modules, as her rheumatic heart disease prevented her from walking up the stairways of Cheey National High School, located in a hillside area.

“Noong nagbukas yung school pagkatapos ng pandemic, sinubukan po niya pumasok nung first week. Kaso yung school, paakyat ng bundok, kaya sinusumpong siya talaga,” Roverose said.

Although her daughter persisted at first, it was clear that going to school would be detrimental to her health, and Roverose and her husband had to put their foot down.

“Hindi rin siya mapigilan kasi gustong-gusto niya pumasok. Pinayagan namin na isang linggo, tapos nagkasakit siya, kaya ‘di na ulit pumunta ng school,” Roverose said.

Despite not being able to formally enroll as a Grade 10 student this year, Roa still studied the modules that were brought to her home. Her classmates and friends visited less as the years went by, with most of her old friends in Manila. This limited her social life to her two siblings, an 18- and 14-year-old who spend time with her after school, and Roa’s seven-year-old cousin, whom her parents took in.

The young girl spends her spare time in between hospital visits and studying by writing poems at home and, when she is feeling especially well, cooking merienda such as banana cue and arroz caldo recipes she found on YouTube.

It has been six years since Roa learned of her condition and two more since the official diagnosis, with not much progress. Roa’s father worked as a rice farmer and did odd jobs at the barangay hall, and her mother worked with NGOs, but most of Roa’s hospital bills were money pooled from neighbors and local associations.

“Katulad nakaraan association ng kababaihan sa isang barangay, nag ambag-ambag para po may pera kaming panggastos sa ospital. Tapos yung iba start ng September sa GCash nagpapadala, yun yung pampalit ko ng oxygen sa ospital,” said Roverose.

One of Roverose’s friends, California-based Clint Bryan Gallaron, set up a fundraiser on GoFundMe for Roa’s hospital bills starting last year.

The crowdsourcing platform reported that as of January 14, 2024, Roa had reached $175 out of the $10,000 needed for her initial consultation at the heart center.

“Nagsa-sideline po ako as volunteer sa isang NGO sa city, tapos yan siya katrabaho dati. Ngayon po nagaaral sa California, kaya may address siya doon at pwedeng gumawa ng [fundraising account],” Roverose said.

As of yesterday, Roa and Roverose have returned safely to their house in Busuanga after five days of staying at a hospital in Culion after Roa’s bad spell.

For those interested in donating to Roa’s medical bills, donations can be directly sent to Roverose’s GCash number at 0955-952-7445 (under the name Roverose Cabañezas) or through Clint Gallaron’s GoFundMe campaign, at available at https://www.gofundme.com/f/roa-chiptao?fbclid=IwAR0dFe1adxu3vPk3P3TWCkJpFCSk9JtBQu-f9zwWoev-Kt6ftpAPEYa0iug

EDITORS’ NOTE: The publication of the photos seen in this story has been authorized by the parents of Roa Chiptao.