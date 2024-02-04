Tagbanua indigenous cultural communities in Puerto Princesa City expressed their appreciation for the ₱2.5 million ($50,000) emergency conservation grant provided by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), aimed at assisting their recovery from the severe damage caused by Typhoon Odette.

The indigenous peoples (IPs) from the barangays of Simpocan, Bagong Bayan, and Napsan, collectively known as SIMBANAP, conveyed their appreciation in the presence of key officials from USAID who visited the area for a sharing session with them on Friday at the Tribal Hall of Barangay Napsan. Also present were the Gerry Roxas Foundation (GRF), and the local implementing agency Nagkakaisang mga Tribu ng Palawan, Inc. (NATRIPAL).

The financial assistance provided to Natripal by USAID through its INSPIRE project, implemented by the GRF, was described as “invaluable” during the difficult times faced by the Tagbanua communities.

The Tagbanua, among the Philippines’ oldest marginalized IPs, are characterized by their strong affection for the environment, which is demonstrated in their beliefs and customs.

Sangbayaang Tagbanua Kat Labtay (SANTALAB) president Jarebel Dela Torre.

Their primary sources of livelihood involve fishing, farming, and collecting resources within their ancestral land and marine territories. However, when the typhoon wreaked havoc, their communities became concerned about their livelihoods.

Jarebel dela Torre, president of the Sangbayaang Tagbanua Kat Labtay (SANTALAB), shared that the help from USAID assisted in the conduct of a thorough evaluation of their mountains following the Odette typhoon. This assessment aimed to gauge the scope of destruction and quantify the loss of trees, which are important to them.

During this period, they came to understand the severe extent of the damage, including the impact on the non-timber forest products they were gathering. Dela Torre said honey harvesting was impossible as there were no more bees to make them; numerous almaciga and rattan trees had toppled, alongside others that provided different benefits; and the paths they usually traverse to get to them had all been rendered impassable due to forest debris.

Through the INSPIRE project and with the assistance of Palawan State University, she said the Tagbanua communities in SIMBANAP established a nursery for tree seedlings. Additionally, the project included training sessions to educate the communities on essential land preparation techniques necessary for successful restoration efforts.

“Hindi ito makakalimutan ng ating mga kapatid na katutubo dahil natugunan ang kanilang pangangailangan sa pang araw-araw. Nagtanim tayo para mapanumbalik ang ating nasirang kagubatan. Sa maikling panahon na yon ay maganda ang naging bunga at mapalad tayo,” Dela Torre said.

Sambayaang nga Tagbanua Kat Simpucan (STBSI) president Nathaniel Mendoza also recounted that Odette marked the first instance of encountering such a powerful typhoon, instilling worry in them regarding how to navigate their livelihoods, given the disruption it caused to their sources of income.

Nathaniel Mendoza, president of the Sambayaang nga Tagbanua Kat Simpucan (STBSI), expressed gratitude towards USAID for the emergency conservation funding provided to their indigenous group in the aftermath of Typhoon Odette. Key representatives from the INSPIRE Project, the Gerry Roxas Foundation, and the Nagkakaisang mga Tribu ng Palawan, Inc. attended a meeting on Friday in Barangay Napsan, Puerto Princesa City, during which they expressed their appreciation.

In the past, super typhoons and other natural disasters were not known to frequently harm Puerto Princesa City. The destructive ones happened in the northern Palawan island town of Coron, which Yolanda slammed in 2013, and in Balabac at the southernmost tip, which Vinta struck in 2017.

“Sa pamamagitan ng INSPIRE Project, funded by USAID, ay malaking tulong po sa amin dahil nagkaroon kami ng mga inventory sa kabundukan—doon ay natukoy namin yong mga nasirang puno at nagkaroon kami ng reforestation. Sa pamamagitan ng tulong, nakapagtanim kami ng mga tree seedlings,” Mendoza said.

The carefully nurtured tree saplings symbolize their hope as they eagerly await the flourishing of these essential forest assets that are vital for sustaining their livelihoods.

Johnmart Salunday, NATRIPAL president and a prominent Tagbanua community leader, stated in a separate interview with Palawan News that the assistance provided had a “profound impact” on them.

He stated that during Odette’s devastation, their principal source of income, which relied primarily on almaciga resin, was gravely damaged and considerably diminished. This resin is extremely important to Tagbanua gatherers since it supports a large portion of their livelihood.

The grant substantially supported the Tagbanua community by enabling them to address environmental damage through tree replacement. This was achieved by also collecting wildlings, nurturing them in their nursery, and ultimately planting them.

In their reforestation initiatives, the tribal communities embarked on the cultivation of two specific tree varieties. Their initial focus was on nurturing indigenous species, especially those that played a critical role as a primary food source for honey bees, thereby supporting the delicate balance of the ecosystem.

They also planted fast-growing fruit trees like langka or jackfruit, which bore harvestable fruits within a short span of three to four years. Salunday said this not only contributed to ecological restoration but also furnished the community with a sustainable means of livelihood.

“Yong mga IPs from Simpocan, Bagong Bayan, and Napsan natulungan sila ng emergency fund from USAID… From gathering ng wildlings, sa pagpapalaki sa nursery, at pagtatanim, trinabaho nila, at napagkakitaan,” said Salunday.

“Ang sabi nga nila nakabili sila ng gamit sa eskwela ng mga anak nila at napaayos yong mga nasira nilang bahay. Malaking bagay ang naging tulong ng USAID para sa mga katutubong Tagbanua na halos mawalan na ng pag-asa,” he added.

USAID’s INSPIRE Project is a five-year initiative with the objective of enhancing the resilience and security of natural resources. This will be accomplished by fostering increased engagement and participation from civil society organizations (CSOs), local populations, including indigenous communities, the academic community, and the media in the governance of these resources.

INSPIRE’s emergency grant to NATRIPAL is on top of another three-year grant. The grant project is called Pagpapakseg, Pagpapagayen It Lugtang Kagurang-Gurangan Baw Kadagatan Para Kat Kiya Apo-Apoan (Protecting and Restoring the Ancestral Domains/Lands And Waters of the West Coast Tagbanua of Aborlan and Puerto Princesa City: Strengthening Climate Change Resiliency Through Biodiversity Conservation for Future Generations).

Forms of assistance include supporting their efforts to secure their rights to their ancestral land and waters, establishing sustainable livelihoods, and enhancing the management of the natural resources within their ancestral domain.

The visiting USAID officials were Bama Athreya, Deputy Assistant Administrator for the Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Hub and the Inclusive Development Hub in USAID’s Bureau for Inclusive Growth, Partnerships, and Innovation; Rebekah Eubanks, Deputy Mission Director for USAID Philippines; Dr. Paul Brown, Environmental Officer at USAID Philippines; and Cherry Rose Montojo, Development Program Specialist at the Environment Office of USAID Philippines.

Accompanying the USAID officials were Glen A. de Castro, Executive Director of GRF, and Rebecca A. Paz, Chief of Party of INSPIRE.

Athreya, in her message of support, noted that people have a shared interest in ensuring that natural resources existing today are still there for generations to come and that learning indigenous knowledge and practices benefits everyone.

“[USAID] value[s] the rights and inclusion of indigenous communities around the world. And so that means, wherever we go, we should take every opportunity we can to hear from indigenous communities. We gain when we work with you and learn from you what could be best done to preserve those resources,” she said.

“I look forward to taking and sharing what we’ve learned today with my colleagues in Washington, and I hope they will also then be able to benefit from this experience,” Athreya added.