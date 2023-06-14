The City Council of Puerto Princesa has unanimously approved the renaming of Taft Street, where the Immaculate Conception Cathedral is located, to St. Ezekiel Moreno Street.

The decision stems from a petition filed by Bishop Socrates Mesiona of Puerto Princesa, who sought recognition of the saint’s vital role in the city’s history.

“Naming a street in his favor will surely help perpetuate his significant contributions as recorded in our history,” Mesiona said.

“The decision of the city government is a very timely one also especially that we are celebrating the 400 Years of Christianity in Palawan,” he added.

Moreno was considered as one of the founding fathers of the City. He celebrated the first mass in this side of the province on March 10 1872.

He was canonized by Pope John Paul II in 1992 and is known as the patron saint of cancer patients.

About Post Author