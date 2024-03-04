Progress is underway for the Tabon Caves Complex’s nomination to UNESCO’s World Heritage List, said Provincial Culture and Arts Development Program head Cesar Sammy Magbanua.

He explained that this progress stems from the ongoing discussions between the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) and governmental bodies aimed at addressing ancestral domain claims in Lipuun Point.

Magbanua stated that the task force members involved in the matter are currently deliberating on how to proceed. However, he did not provide specific details regarding any agreements reached.

“Ang importante ay nag-uusap na yung NCIP, National Museum of the Philippies (NMP), at National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA). Kasi for the long time, hindi sila dumadalo sa mga pagpupulong. Hopefully, magkaroon na ng consensus at makaka move forward tayo, without disrespecting yung claims ng ating mga kapatid na katutubo,” he said.

Magbanua also noted that although the deadline for presenting the nomination in February was missed, the task force aims to submit the documents by October.

“Ayaw din ng task force, especially ng NMP at NCCA na madaliin ito at magsumite ng dokumento na hindi kumpleto at baka ma-reject or ma-deny,” he said.

Magbanua added that the nomination of Tabon Caves for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List has been with the NCCA since 2008 but has not moved since.

The documents for the nomination were initially set to be submitted by Dr. Ivan Anthony Henares, secretary general of the UNESCO National Commission for the Philippines, but were put on hold as the issue of the ancestral domain claim has not been settled yet.

Henares said there are still some documents that need to be included in the research to be attached to the nomination form.

“[One thing needed] in particular is the Certificate of Non-Overlap from the NCIP. At the moment, there are IP claims here in the property of Tabon Caves and other areas in here Quezon,” Henares explained.

“So hindi maka-issue ng certificate dahil may claims dito. Kaya nga ang ways forward natin ay dapat may pag-uusap [ang] local government unit, provincial government, NCIP, and NMP,” he added.

Magbanua also explained that when Henares visited the province last year and pointed out that there was no movement, Governor Dennis Socrates was surprised.

“Walang gumagawa ng kasulatan, ng dosier para ito ay maisumite para pag-aralan ng committee kung ito ba ay karapat-dapat at mayroon ngang outstanding universal value,” Magbanua said.

“All the while, we thought na umuusad ito so naglabas si Gov. Socrates ng executive order at naging bahagi ang iba’t ibang national government agencies na sumang ayon naman na maging bahagi ng task force at doon nga nagsimula yung efforts, nagtulungan na yung NMP, NCCA, pamahalaang panlalawigan, LGU Quezon, NCIP, Department of Education, Department of Foreign Affairs, at yung private sector,” he added.

Once enshrined, Tabon Caves Complex will become the third World Heritage Site of Palawan, joining Tubbataha Reefs National Park and Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park.