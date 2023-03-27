The United Nations Environmental, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) National Commission of the Philippines (NCP) has vetted for Tabon Caves complex in Quezon and the Mantalingahan Mountain Range in southern Palawan to be included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

UNESCO NCP Secretary-General Dr. Ivan Anthony Henares broached the posibility during a meeting with representatives from National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), UP School of Archeology, National Museum of the Philippines, Palawan Council for Sustainable Development and the Provincial Government of Palawan today.

Henares said aside from Tabon Caves and Mount Mantalingahan, there are also other potential sites in the province that can be declared as UNESCO World Heritage Site at UNESCO geoparks.

He further stated that they will be conducting consultative meetings with the provincial government, the local government unit of Quezon and its communities regarding Tabon Caves which he said is already included in the tentative list for World Heritage Sites.

“Tabon [caves]and Mantalingahan are on the top of the list for the proceeding, because it was already in the tentative list of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, it was already placed by the Philippine government. For the Tabon Cave, we already have the information, kaya pwede na rin siya i-submit for the UNESCO nomination,” Henares said.

“Ang daming pwedeng World Heritage Site sa Palawan in which aside from Tabon, we have Mt. Mantalingahan, El Nido-Taytay, and Coron… and we will also be talking about geo parks as well as Palawan is already a Biosphere Reserve kaya ang dami pang UNESCO designation ang pwede sa Palawan,” he added.

Currently, Palawan already has to World Heritage Sites – Tubbataha Reefs National Park in Cagayancillo and Puerto Princesa Subterraenian River National Park.

