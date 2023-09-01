A heritage site map is being created for the Tabon Cave Complex in light of its nomination and probable inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage Site list, which was discussed at a meeting of the province government’s technical working group on Wednesday.

Representatives from the municipal government of Quezon, where the Tabon Cave Complex is located, attended the meeting. The others present were members from the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD), Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO), Department of Tourism (DOT) Mimaropa, as well as the dossier writer Marian Roces, Dr. Eusebio Dizon from UP School of Archaeology, Dr. Mary Jane Louise Bolunia from the National Museum, and Karl Albas from the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA).

According to Atty. Christina Jay Cojamco, Chief of the Palawan Provincial Information Office (PIO), May Lacao, the development manager officer from Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates’ office, presented the proposed map showing the core zone and buffer zone of the cave based on the Environmentally Critical Areas Network (ECAN) zoning. Jonnie Asis from the Municipal Planning and Development Office (MPDO) of Quezon also presented their created map.

Cojamco further emphasized that creating the Heritage Site Map for Tabon Cave is crucial in identifying the locations and boundaries both on land and sea that the cave encompasses. This measure aims to ensure continued protection against destructive activities that could impact the preservation of the environment.

This step is one of the key requirements for the nomination of Tabon Cave to be declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Tabon Cave is an important archaeological site that is part of the Tabon Cave Complex. The cave itself is accessible by a short entry that leads into a vast room, which then stretches into a complex network of interconnected chambers and corridors.

It is located on a limestone cliff overlooking the western shore of Palawan. Its interior is filled with spectacular stalactites and stalagmites that form intricate formations that add to the natural splendor of the cave.