The Tabon Cave complex in Quezon town is expected to reopen to domestic and foreign visitors by September or October, according to its information office.

Noli Laurio said that these months were suggested to him by the National Museum due to many inquiries they have received regarding the reopening of the cave complex after it was temporarily closed in May 2022 for maintenance purposes.

“Between 6 monts daw from March, [kasi] di ba may mga new building silang itinatayo sa bagong museum? Tapos na yong main building, may display centers pang tatapusin, after nila ma-complete yong mga facilities doon. Display centers plus yong repair ng boardwalk, pero yong boardwalk naman kasi okay pa naman kaya lang may deperensya yong mga railings,” he said.

“Sa mga government naman, napapayagan naman, research o talagang may sadya doon, grupo o associations, pero need ng clearance pa rin talaga. Sa public talaga wala pa,” he said. “Tuloy-tuloy din ang reimprovement ng boardwalk doon sa ngayon.”

It can be recalled that the temporary closure of Tabon Cave was for the improvement of the boardwalk to fix the damaged railings as part of the maintenance being carried out by the National Museum.

The National Museum Tabon Caves’s official site also reminds the public that the Tabon Caves and Museum Gallery are still closed to the public and will not receive visitors until further notice due to ongoing construction and renovations around it.

Laurio also said that aside from the maintenance of the boardwalk and the completion of the facilities in the new museum, the UNESCO commission of the Philippines had a meeting with the municipal government and the National Museum Quezon last March for the assessment and evaluation of the Tabon Cave.

He added that the purpose of the visit was to further assist Lipoon Point and the Tabon Cave in their bid to be declared a UNESCO World Heritage site.

“Ang alam ko ata, national treasure pa lang tayo. Yon din po yong ginawa nilang pag-uusap, ang purpose talaga noong pagpunta nila is yong further assessment ng buong Lipoon Pt. Kasama ang buong Tabon Cave kasi magsa-submit sila ng recommendation sa UNESCO para maging World Heritage Site ang Tabon Cave,” Laurio added.

