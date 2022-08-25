- Advertisement by Google -

The Tabon Cave Complex will temporarily close its doors to visitors beginning this August in order to make way for some renovations, including the installation of a new design for its boardwalk, according to Noli Laurio, a representative of the Quezon town government, who spoke to Palawan News.

“Iibahin ang design ng railings ng boardwalk sa Tabon Caves complex” he said.

Laurio added that the National Museum of the Philippines and the local government unit (LGU) are working together on the project’s renovation and restoration components.

However, Laurio is still unsure how long the project implementations will take.

- Advertisement -

“Until further notice po ito, tumawag po tayo sa Engineering National museum, hinihintay pa daw nya ang design ng railings na ginagawa sa central office, kapag natapos na daw ang design doon nya malalaman kung ilang months gagawin. So sa ngayon, di natin malalaman kung hanggang kailan magiging temporarily closed ang tabon cave complex,” he said.

Known as the “Cradle of the Philippine Civilization, the 1.3-kilometer boardwalk serves as a main feature leading to the entrance of the cave complex.

Based on the National Museum website, tourists can also look forward to a new National Museum – Quezon Branch as part of the improvements in the historically significant area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simulan ang iyong umaga dito sa #CowrieIsland

𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗹𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗿𝗶𝗲 𝗜𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗻d

🕗 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀: 8am to 4pm

𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗦 & 𝗙𝗘𝗘𝗦

(effective 25 February 2022)

🎟 𝗘𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗙𝗲𝗲:

₱100.00/pax for adults

₱50.00/pax for children (5-10 yrs old)

*children 4 yrs old and below are free of charge

⛵️ 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁/𝗕𝗼𝗮𝘁 𝗙𝗮𝗿𝗲:

Direct to Cowrie: ₱1,000.00 for 6 pax

(with an additional ₱167.00 per exceeding person)

Island Hopping: ₱2,100.00 for 6 pax

(with an additional ₱350.00 per exceeding person)

• Luli Island

• Starfish Island

• Cowrie Island

🛖 𝗖𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹:

₱500.00

🪑𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀 & 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗶𝗿𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹:

₱100.00 for 1 table with 4 chairs

Additional:

₱50.00 per table

₱20.00 per chair

🛶 𝗞𝗮𝘆𝗮𝗸 𝗥𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹:

(per hour)

₱100.00 – single

₱200.00 – double

₱250.00 – triple

₱150.00 – stand-up paddleboard

📲 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗶𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀, please contact 0917 157 5045 or directly message us through our Facebook page

Here at 𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗿𝗶𝗲 𝗜𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱, we value everyone’s health and safety, that’s why we always adhere to minimum public health standards. So rest assured that aside from your enjoyment, your safety is also our priority. 💯

𝗦𝗲𝗮 𝘆𝗼𝘂! 🌊

#CowrieIslandPH #ConnectChillCreate #Palawan #Island #IslandTour #Philippines #HondayBay #PuertoPrincesa #SupportLocalTourism #Beach

About Post Author

Ruil Alabi is the news correspondent for Sofronio Española and Narra, Palawan. He also covers some agriculture stories. His interests are with food and technology. See author's posts