(From left) Marine Battalion Landing Team-4 outgoing commanding officer Lt. Col. Prisco Tabo Jr, Philippine Marines Commandant MGen Ariel Caculitan, and newly installed commanding officer Maj. Rafael Naranjo during the Change of Command ceremony at MBLT-4 Headquarters, Camp Daypo, Abo-abo, Sofronio Española on Wednesday.

Tabo bids MBLT-4 farewell in simple change of command ceremony in Sofronio Española

Lieutenant Colonel Prisco Tabo Jr. has turned over the leadership of the Marine Battalion Landing Team-4 (MBLT-4) to Maj. Rafael Naranjo in a ceremony attended and presided over by Maj. Gen. Ariel Caculitan, the commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) at Camp Daypo in Sofronio Española.

Tabo handed the authority of MBLT-4 to Naranjo who will be the officer-in-charge for the time being.









His leadership of the unit assisted in the neutralization of the rebel group in southern Palawan following the September 2020 clash in Barangay Mainit, Brooke’s Point that led to the killing of high ranking Kilusang Larangang Girelya (KLG) leaders.

“Kabilang sa mga mahahalagang kontribusyon ng yunit sa panahon ng kanyang pamumuno ay ang pagbuwag sa teroristang NPA ng KLG-Palawan, pagsuporta sa mga lokal na pamahalaan upang maihatid ang tulong at serbisyo sa mga mamamayan,” the MBLT-4 said in a statement.

Tabo became the commanding officer of MBLT-4 in May 2008 to November 2009.

