The Trainers Advocates Association of the Philippines (TAAP) conducts its first general membership assembly with an academic conference on Saturday at Bayview Park hotel Manila.

The 2023 TAAP Academic Conference and Assembly’s theme is “Forging Future Collaboration through Sustainable Beginnings.

The said professional organization welcomes everyone interested with enriching education and training. There would be insightful discussions and invaluable networking opportunities customized for passionate professionals.

Based on the core objectives of the conference and assembly, what is in store for the participates: networking, connect with fellow members and industry professionals; updates, stay informed about the latest developments and initiatives; and opportunities, explore new possibilities for collaboration and growth.

Aside from the TAAP gathering, there would be research presentation about various topics.

Dr. Mary Ann Dumlao, Dr. Elizabeth Crudo, Dr. Ninevetch Grace Marco, and Dr. Carmelita Natividad would serve as presenters.

Meanwhile, the panel discussants are Dr. Claire Ann Yao, Dr. Arvin Natividad, Georgina Bejar, Dr. Ismael Abaya and Angelo Concepcion. In addition, the panel reactors are as follows: Dr. Bienalyn Tolentino, Dr. Emily Banzel, Laila Malabanan. Finally the evaluators would be Dr. Lorita Andot, Dr. Rodeliza Flores, and Dr. Myrna Ceno.