A modern swine breeding farm project that is set to open by 2024 in the town of Aborlan is expected to strengthen Palawan’s food security by increasing its meat production capacity.

The collaborative project of CP Foods, Ma. Luisa Farm, and William Tan Enterprises, Inc. (WTEI) will be established in a 100-hectare land area, along with a separate 100-ha land for cassava and corn plantations in Brgy. Cabigaan.

In an overview of the project, WTEI President William Tan said that the farm is rated to produce 3,000 sows which in turn could produce 300 piglets a day.

“I want our food industry to be stable in Palawan—we need to help Palaweños,” he said.

CP Foods also supported the goal and aims to boost the livelihood of local farmers in Palawan.

Sakol Cheewakoset, Vice President of CP Foods, said this goal will be attainable through the introduction of modern technology in swine farming.

“We want to introduce modern piggery farms that are friendly to the community and environment in Palawan. We also want to support the local farmers so we can grow together,” he said.

The provincial government of Palawan expressed confidence that the project will also address the challenges of the local livestock industry in management, nutrition, and good breeding.

Livestock challenge in Palawan

Despite being free from livestock diseases like foot-and-mouth (FMD) disease, African Swine Fever (ASF), and Avian Influenza Bird Flu, Palawan still struggles to have large production and good-quality products, Governor’s Office Executive Assistant Albert Rama said.

He underscored that people should also be earning from agriculture, aside from just securing food supplies. Local growers both face high rates of hog feeds and a low buying price for live hogs.

“There are technologies available, but our kababayan can’t avail of them because they do not have the capital to avail of these technologies. In terms of nutrition, we don’t have a good feed mill here. There are available feeds, but karamihan has fillers. The breed of our livestock is an inferior breed,” Rama said.

Aside from the possible contribution of the project to improving meat supply and quality of production, the provincial government is also working on boosting local processing before exporting meat.

Rama said that the provincial government is conducting a study on the possible establishment of a slaughterhouse where Palawan could process meat for export.

The Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Agriculture and Fisheries Standards categorized AAA slaughterhouses as those with proper facilities for export production, while A and AA slaughterhouse operations are for the domestic market.

“We are looking at the option of processing first before export; the problem is we do not have a slaughterhouse. The class A slaughterhouse that would allow the export of meat from Palawan to Manila,” he said. (RG/PIA Mimaropa – Palawan)