Recent findings of the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) ECAN Monitoring and Evaluation Division (EMED) have revealed alarming levels of coliform bacteria in Puerto Princesa City Bay, sparking concerns over water quality and necessitating swift action.

During the Puerto Princesa Council for Sustainable Development’s (PPCSD) 4th regular meeting, Dr. Marianne Faith Martinico-Perez of the PCSDS EMED presented the gravity of the situation, citing water quality assessments conducted in October 2022 and April 2023.

According to PCSDS, high concentrations of coliform bacteria were found across various monitoring sites, including Baywalk/Docking Area, Statue of Princesa ng Baybay, Left Side of Fish Port, Brgy. Old Buncag, and Brgy. Abanico.

To address the issue, PCSDS has recommended a series of comprehensive measures, including the urgent need to curtail the direct release of pollutants from residential and commercial establishments, as well as surface run-off from nonpoint sources.

PCSDS underscored that it is crucial to implement proper waste segregation and disposal practices to minimize further contamination and rectify the water quality crisis in the city bay, and safeguard its ecological balance.

Collaborative efforts involving local communities and business owners should also be sought through coastal clean-up initiatives.

Until the water quality parameters meet the standards set by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), contact recreation activities, such as bathing and swimming, will be restricted.

The PPCSD has agreed with the recommendations by PCSDS along with its commitment to tackling this issue head-on and ensuring the long-term sustainability of Puerto Princesa City Bay.

