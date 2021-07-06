Sustainable mining highlighted in MGB’s SHES Manual

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) has developed a Safety and Health Environment and Social Development and Management (SHES) Manual, whose criteria are based on the concept of sustainable development that is pro-people and pro-environment.

The MGB in the MIMAROPA said in a statement that the SHES Manual, which was issued through MGB Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 2021-006, will serve as a guide for Mining Contractors/Permit Holders/Permittees in developing project-specific SHES management practices, particularly in the preparation and implementation of various SHES plans and programs in accordance with the provisions of Republic Act (RA) No. 7942 or the Philippine Mining Act of 1995 and its revised implementing rules and regulations.

“This Memorandum Circular shall cover the preparation, approval, and implementation of the Safety and Health Program, Environmental Work Program, Environmental Protection and Enhancement Program, Final Mine Rehabilitation and/or Decommissioning Plan, and Social and Development Management Program of all existing and proposed explorations, mining and mineral processing projects that are covered by RA No. 7942,” it said.

“Plans and/or programs already under the review of the MGB and/or other interagency Committees (e.g. Mine Rehabilitation Fund Committee, Contingent Liability and Rehabilitation Fund Steering Committee, etc.) upon the effectivity of this Order need not to be revised accordingly,” it added.

According to the MGB, the standardized guidelines and outlines are intended to be used for the preparation, review, evaluation, and/or approval of the above-mentioned SHES plan and programs by all Mining Contractors/Permit Holders/Permittees, the MGB Central Office and its Regional Offices, as well as other interagency committees.

The full version of the SHES Manual can be accessed through this link: Safety and Health, Environment and Social Development and Management Manual.