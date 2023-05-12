The island town of Busuanga recently hosted a three-day training event aimed at promoting sustainable food production in local schools and communities.

It was organized by the Department of Education (DepEd) Schools Division Office (SDO) in Palawan, in collaboration with the Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (Searca).

Over the course of the training, which took place in Coron from May 9 to May 11, around 40 school heads, Gulayan sa Paaralan Program (GPP) coordinators, and representatives from selected barangays in Busuanga and Coron came together to learn about various topics related to sustainable food production.

Searca said the training covered various topics related to sustainable food production, such as gardening in schools and communities, growing vegetables, pollination and emasculation breeding techniques, preparing natural inputs for farming, saving seeds, and creating nutrition action plans for schools and communities.

The GPP, which was introduced as part of the National Greening Program (NGP) of DepEd, was a key focus of the training.

In addition, the participants were informed about the implementation of the “Halina’t Magtanim ng Prutas at Gulay1” or “Hapag” program through Memorandum Circular 2023-001 issued by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

According to Searca, the training provided a crucial opportunity for experiential learning, empowering participants to enhance their capacity and awareness of their responsibilities in ensuring sustainable food consumption and production, which are crucial for achieving food and nutrition security in Palawan.

The training was in line with Searca’s main priorities, which include sustainable farming systems, natural resource management, and food and nutrition security.

