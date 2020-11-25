Suspension of trike ban on national roads sought in Palawan

The board issued three resolutions in the first quarter of 2020 all relating to the temporary suspension of the tricycle ban, as well as urging town mayors to craft ordinances allowing tricycles to traverse their national roads.

The provincial board is calling on the national government to revisit its earlier approved resolutions requesting the temporary suspension of the tricycle ban along national roads, which recently came into effect in Puerto Princesa City.

The board issued three resolutions in the first quarter of 2020 all relating to the temporary suspension of the tricycle ban, as well as urging town mayors to craft ordinances allowing tricycles to traverse their national roads.

Board member Cherry Pie Acosta said in a privilege speech Tuesday that the Sanggunian needs to follow up on national officials to consider their earlier resolutions to temporarily suspend the tricycle ban, which came into full effect late last week.

“Alam ko hinihiling din ng ating mga opisyales dito sa siyudad na temporarily i-suspend ang trike ban dahil din sa kahilingan ng marami. Also, while we are still under the pandemic, naghihirap ang ating mga kababayan. Hanggang kanto, doble-doble ang arkila nila. Kulang din ang ayuda na binibigay ng ating gobyerno,” she said.

“Kung maaari, hihilingin natin sa mga kinauukulan na isuspinde muna ang trike ban. Ipagpaliban muna hanggang may vaccine na para sa COVID-19, sapagkat kailangan natin tulungan ang mga kababayan natin na hirap na hirap, lalo na ang mga konsyumer,” she added.

Another board member, Ryan Maminta, clarified that the Board already passed resolutions requesting the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to revisit their earlier requests to temporarily suspend the tricycle ban.

“Ang Sanggunian ay nagpasa ng resolusyon noong first quarter ng taong ito na humihiling sa DILG na ipagpaliban muna ang pagpapatupad ng trike ban sa national highway. Siguro kailangang atasan ang ating mga kalihim kung nasaan na ang resolusyon nating iyon, at kung iyon ba ay nakarating na sa DILG at napirmahan na ba ng ating gobernador.”

The tricycle ban was scheduled to begin on March 20, 2020, pursuant to several orders issued by DILG circular beginning as far as 2007 and under Republic Act No. 4136 (Land Transportation and Traffic Code). Puerto Princesa City mayor Lucilo Bayron has already requested temporary suspension of the ban through a letter to DILG regional director Wilhelm Suyko.