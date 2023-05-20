Two men were arrested on Thursday by operatives of the City Mobile Force Company (CMFC) at Sitio Tagumpay, Barangay Inagawan Sub-colony, after they passed through a checkpoint carrying several pieces of panel door made from Ipil wood.

The suspects, who violated the Presidential Decree (PD) 705 or the Forestry Reform Code, were identified by the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) as Jessieppher Fresnillo, 27, and Anthony Tabangay, 48, a furniture-maker. Both of them are residents of Aborlan town.

The city police the two individuals were requested to provide the required documents; however, they were unable to produce any, leading to their subsequent arrest.

The investigating officer has coordinated with Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) for the scaling and inventory of the confiscated Ipil lumber, which includes finished panel doors and dismantled door jambs.

P/Cpl. Michael John Orkin of the CMFC, stationed at the Inagawan-Sub, Sitio Tagumpay Checkpoint in Barangay Inagawan, personally brought the suspects, along with the seized lumbers and the vehicle used for transportation, to Police Station 2 under P/Maj. Noel Manalo’s leadership for proper handover.

As of press time, the PPCPO in unable to say how many board feet of Ipil were seized from the suspects.

