Two suspects in a snatching incident that happened on the night of May 6 in front of Drugman in Barangay Tiniguban, Puerto Princesa City, have been apprehended.

The Anti-Crime Task Force (ACTF) said the chief tanod of Brgy. San Pedro, Marlon Arias, reported this to them. The incident happened in front of Drugman in the said barangay, where a woman was robbed by two men on a white Honda Beat.

Arias told the ACTF that the first suspect, Justin Campus, was traced and apprehended on May 11, and admitted to snatching the woman’s belongings and revealed that his accomplice was Noriel Domdomaya, who was the driver of the motorcycle used during the incident.

“Ayon kay chief tanod ay kahapon (May 11) na trace niya ito at noong nakumpirma ito, agad nilang kinausap ang magulang at sinurender ang kanyang anak dahil na hold na nila ito. Tinawag nila ito sa ating Police Station 2 (PS 2) para sa tamang pag-uusap,” the ACTF said.

Domdomaya was arrested next, with the help of Campus, who voluntarily surrendered himself to the authorities. Both suspects were turned over to Police Station 2 for proper investigation and charges.

The suspects are also linked to other theft incidents in the San Pedro area, including house break-ins and theft of personal belongings.

