Police authorities have apprehended two out of six individuals implicated in the assault of a patrolman at BM Beach, Barangay San Pedro, on Sunday night, January 21.

The suspects, aged 18 and 25, who are both construction workers and residents of Purok Buhanginan, Brgy. San Manuel, are currently facing charges for direct assault on an agent of a person in authority.

The victim, identified as Patrolman Daryl Keaneth Quimay, is a member of the Puerto Princesa City Mobile Force Company.

Quimay, along with other members of his team, responded to reports of unruly behavior involving men breaking bottles during a drinking session.

Police Station 1 Chief P/Maj. Pearl Manyll Marzo said that the victim was present in the area to monitor potential illegal activities.

“May isang witness o humingi ng tulong sa kanila, na itong mga suspek ay nagbabasag ng mga bote doon sa beach,” she narrated.

“Pagdating sa area ng biktima, sinubukan niyang patigilin ang mga suspek sa pagbabasag ng mga bote at nagpakilala siyang pulis. Ngunit hindi naniwala ang mga suspek, nagkaroon ng argumento, hanggang sa bigla na lang nilang binugbog,” she added.

Marzo also clarified that Quimay arrived at the location with some other police officers, but there were also other people when the beating occurred.

“Nang makita ng tropa na binubugbog na nga itong police officer natin, tinakbo na siya para tulungan, at naaresto nga ang dalawang sa mga suspek,” she said.

The four others who managed to escape will also be charged with the same offense through regular filing.